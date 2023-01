Britain Transfers 14 Challenger 2 Tanks To Ukraine - Yermak About New Package Of Military Aid

United Kingdom announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Among other weapons, it included Challenger 2 tanks. The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Monday, January 16.

Yermak noted that Great Britain has provided Ukraine with an aid package.

It includes:

14 Challenger 2 tanks;

30 AS90 guns;

100 units of armored vehicles, including the Bulldog armored personnel carrier;

dozens of UAVs;

100,000 artillery shells;

100 "advanced missiles";

spare parts for supporting Ukrainian tanks and armored vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 14, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak approved the plan to send 12 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

On January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda, during a visit to Lviv, announced his readiness to provide a company of Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, Ukrainian News spoke about what the Challenger tanks, which the British partners want to transfer to Ukraine, are capable of.