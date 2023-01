During the day, the Russian occupying army launched 2 missile and 6 air strikes, as well as more than 20 shelling from MLRS. This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

In particular, the civil infrastructure of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions was damaged as a result of the mentioned Russian strikes. It is reported that there are killed and wounded among the civilian population.

There is a high threat of further Russian air and missile attacks on objects throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. At the same time, the areas of more than thirty settlements were subjected to tank, mortar and artillery shelling. Among them are Veterynarne, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Vilcha, Budarky and Topoli of the Kharkiv Region and Seredyna Buda, Popivka, Pavlivka and Kindrativka of the Sumy Region.

On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 10 settlements. Among them are Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Vilshana of the Kharkiv Region, as well as Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, Nevske, and Kreminna of the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Rozdolivka, Krasnopolivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne and Vesele of the Donetsk Region were damaged by fire. And in total there are more than 15 settlements.

In the Avdiyivka direction - Krasnohorivka, Berdychi, Kamianka, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

In the Novopavlivsk direction - Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Mykilski Dachi and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 15 settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular, Zelene Pole, Olhivske, Poltavka, Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, Stepove, Huliaipole and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population. In particular, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiyivka, Beryslav, Lviv, Novotiahynka, Sadove, Antonivka, Kizomys, and Kherson were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

Meanwhile, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the control post, 8 concentration areas of the occupiers, a warehouse of fuel and lubricant materials, and an enemy ammunition warehouse during the day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, joint air exercises between Russia and Belarus enabled the Russian troops to increase their aviation group located on Belarusian territory.

In addition, on January 15, a Russian missile of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system fell on a residential building in the temporarily occupied Novopskov of Starobilskyi district of the Luhansk Region. 2 civilians were killed.