In the Black Sea, there are still missile carriers equipped with more than 30 Kalibrs, which the Russian military did not use during the massive attack on January 14.

Nataliya Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, stated this on the air of Espresso.

She reminded that there are 17 Russian ships in the Black Sea, among which 6 are missile carriers.

"This may speak about the equipment with 44 Kalibrs, but considering that after the massive attack on January 14, they did not return to the base, they used some of the missiles and currently their capacity is estimated at more than 30 missiles," Humeniuk noted.

Yesterday, she already reminded about these missiles and urged to pay attention to the air alert.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military explained why they were unable to shoot down the Kh-22 missile that destroyed part of a residential high-rise building in Dnipro. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have no weapons capable of shooting down this type of missile.

Five Kh-22 cruise missiles were launched over the territory of Ukraine. The launches were carried out from the Kursk Oblast and from the waters of the Sea of Azov.