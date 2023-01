The Mayor of Kyiv, the head of the Association of Cities of Ukraine Vitali Klitschko will take part in the World Economic Forum in Davos, which will be held from January 16 to 20. This is reported on the Kyiv City State Administration website.

"Vitali Klitschko and his brother Volodymyr, in particular, will take part in the opening of the Forum and in the strategic session "Rebuilding Ukraine". They will meet with German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, European politicians and representatives of big global business, who are ready to help Kyiv and Ukraine in reconstruction and modernization. Also, the mayor of Kyiv will take part in an informal meeting of the leaders of the world economy "Preparation for a new geopolitical era", where, in particular, they will discuss the restoration of peace and order, the necessary assistance to Ukraine," the statement reads.

In addition, Vitali Klitschko is scheduled to speak at an event traditionally organized by the American publication The Washington Post, which will gather this year the most influential American and global politicians and representatives of global business.

The main topics of the World Economic Forum in Davos this year will be the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic in the world, the energy and food crisis, overcoming the current high inflation, low growth and debt economy, using the latest technologies, solving the problem of social vulnerability, as well as overcoming geopolitical risks facing the world.

A record number of heads of state and government are expected to attend this year's World Economic Forum in Davos. And also - representatives of civil society and big business. In total, the Forum should gather more than 2,700 participants from 130 countries.