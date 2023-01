Air Force Explain Why They Do Not See Threat In Aviation Exercises In Belarus

Joint aviation exercises with Russia on the territory of Belarus do not yet pose a threat to Ukraine. However, the military is monitoring the situation. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

He noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has used the territory of Belarus as a springboard for attacks on Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the war, the territory of Belarus has been used by Russian aviation to carry out strikes. Just like their airfields, where anti-aircraft missile systems are deployed, operational-tactical complexes such as Iskander have also been used since the first days of the war," Ihnat said.

He added that the Ukrainian military will continue to protect the border and airspace. Ihnat emphasized that military training is a permanent process in the "military body".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin considers Belarus and the temporarily occupied Crimea as territories for carrying out nuclear provocations.

Russian occupiers this year may launch a new offensive from the north or east at the same time.

150,000 mobilized Russians are being trained for offensive actions, probably in February.