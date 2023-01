Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions On Ukrainian TV Host Panchenko And Bans Her From Entering Ukraine For 10 Years

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Diana Panchenko, the former host of the TV channel 112 Ukraine and banned her from entering Ukraine for 10 years.

This is stated in the corresponding decree, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

With this decree, Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to apply personal sanctions to 198 people.

According to the decree, the restrictive measures concern:

1) blocking of assets - temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to an individual or legal entity, as well as assets with respect to which such a person can directly or indirectly perform actions identical in content to the exercise of the right to dispose of them;

2) restriction of trade operations (complete termination);

3) restriction, partial or complete cessation of transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine (complete cessation);

4) prevention of withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine;

5) suspension of economic and financial obligations;

6) cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits, the receipt (availability) of which is a condition for carrying out a certain type of activity, in particular, cancellation or suspension of special permits for subsoil use;

7) prohibition of participation in privatization, leasing of state property by residents of a foreign state and persons directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or acting in their interests;

8) prohibition or restriction of entry of foreign non-military vessels and warships into the territorial sea of Ukraine, its internal waters, ports and aircraft into the airspace of Ukraine or landing on the territory of Ukraine (complete prohibition);

9) full or partial prohibition of transactions with respect to securities, the issuers of which are persons to whom sanctions have been applied in accordance with this Law (full prohibition);

10) prohibition of transfer of technologies, rights to objects of intellectual property rights;

11) termination of cultural exchanges, scientific cooperation, educational and sports contacts, entertainment programs with foreign states and foreign legal entities;

12) refusal to grant and cancellation of visas to residents of foreign countries, application of other bans on entering the territory of Ukraine;

13) deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, other forms of recognition;

14) prohibition on acquiring ownership of land plots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU opened a case against the ex-host of the TV channel 112 Ukraine Panchenko for justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation.