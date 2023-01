Ukraine at a meeting of the Military Committee - NATO's highest military body - will be represented by Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi. His presence is especially important because the meeting will discuss NATO's ongoing support for Ukraine.

Political expert Taras Zahorodnii reported this in his blog on the Censor.net.

"On January 18-19, 2023, a meeting of the Military Committee, the highest military body of NATO, will be held in Brussels. The meeting will be personally held by Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the Military Committee. All heads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Alliance are invited to participate. That is, military, not officials and politicians will communicate. According to my sources, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who took part in such previous meetings, will represent Ukraine at this event. This is further evidence of Ukraine's growing role for NATO," Zahorodnii writes.

Taras Zahorodnii notes that the meeting of the NATO Military Committee takes place on the eve of the next Ramstein, which will be held on January 20, which is not accidental and we can soon expect important news.

"In the program of the meeting of the Military Committee, a separate bloc will discuss the ongoing support of Ukraine from NATO. And it is important that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi personally will represent the Ukrainian side. He recently in his article voiced what Ukraine needs to win the war," Zahorodnii summarizes.