Russian occupation troops somewhat reduced the intensity of offensive actions in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk Region, concentrating the main forces on the capture of Soledar.

The deputy commander of the battalion-tactical group of the 4th brigade of the National Guard (Freedom battalion) Andrii Kryshchenko said this on the air of the Apostrophe TV television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If earlier there were 10-15 assaults per day, now the enemy is digging in more, trying to gain a foothold in its positions. Our infantry and artillery defeat them," said Kryshchenko.

In the area controlled by the Svoboda battalion, the invaders reduced the intensity of artillery fire, although they continue to actively use infantry weapons - mortars, SPG anti-tank guns, sometimes tanks are used.

Kryshchenko said that in order to break through the defense of Bakhmut, the Russians make provocations with cross-dressing in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy captured and uses some elements of military uniforms. These include body armor, helmets, pixel-colored outerwear. In neighboring areas in other brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a week ago, there was an attempt (by the occupiers) to approach the positions using a pixel uniform, but thanks to the vigilance of military personnel and the recognition system, they revealed this group - the enemy was destroyed," said the deputy commander.

In his opinion, if the invaders manage to capture Soledar, this will not lead to the encirclement of Bakhmut.

"For several years I had worked in that region before the war, I know well those roads and ways. The capture of Soledar will not lead to the cutting of logistic routes to the city of Bakhmut and will not pose a threat to the defenders of the city of Bakhmut. The enemy will have to make a lot more efforts to walk several kilometers and get out to directly cut the supply routes," Kryshchenko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the National Security Committee Fedir Venislavskyi said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine control the northwestern areas of Soledar (Donetsk Region), battles are now underway for the city.