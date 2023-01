The head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani on Monday, January 16, will arrive on a visit to Ukraine.

It was announced on the OSCE website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani will visit Ukraine today and meet with high-level officials. This is the first official visit by Minister Osmani as OSCE Chairman-in-Office,” it said.

It is noted that Osmani's meetings will focus on the humanitarian and security challenges Ukraine faces due to Russia's ongoing war against the country.

The discussion will also include the most pressing needs of institutions and civil society.

Osmani will also visit the Kyiv Region to observe firsthand the impact of the war on civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as learn about the scale of international assistance needed in the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 1, 2023, North Macedonia took over the OSCE chairmanship functions from Poland.

During the official presentation of the priorities of the North Macedonian Presidency, Osmani assured that solving the problem of Russia's ongoing aggressive war against Ukraine would be a top priority.