Ukraine And EU Sign Memorandum On Provision Of EUR 18 Billion In Macro-Financial Assistance In 2023

Ukraine and the European Union have signed a memorandum of understanding on the provision of EUR 18 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2023.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine and the EU signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the provision EUR 18 billion in macro-financial assistance in 2023," he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that this week Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of EUR 3 billion.

"This will help us continue to maintain macroeconomic stability and finance all critical expenditures in the context of Russia's barbaric war against our state," the Prime Minister said.

He thanked European partners for their consistent support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the EU Council decided to provide Ukraine with macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 18 billion.

It is expected that preferential borrowed funds will be sent to the state budget of Ukraine in 2023 in uniform parts, taking into account the compliance by Ukraine with the agreed conditions.