Russian crime lord Tamaz Somkhishvili should be taken up by the SSU and the NSDC, says the journalist

Russian businessman Tamaz Somkhishvili, who is trying to sue Kyiv for UAH 4 billion and was recently exposed for repairing Russian combat aircraft, should be included in the sanctions lists of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine. Blogger, journalist and TV presenter Serhii Ivanov, who sent a corresponding appeal to the SSU and other state bodies, informs about this on his Facebook page.

In 2007, Kyiv-Terminal, the Ukrainian company of Russian-Georgian businessman Tamaz Somkhishvili, won a competition for reconstructing Kharkiv Square in Kyiv. Construction work never started. Yet, in 2018, Tamaz Somkhishvili, as a "British investor", filed a lawsuit against the KCSA demanding to compensate him for losses and lost profits for UAH 4 billion. The blogger talked about how the Georgian businessman became a "British investor".

"The Georgian crime lord dealing with the Siberian oil issues for half his life suddenly becomes a "British investor" because of a fictitious marriage that breaks up after acquiring citizenship. After that, he marries a Ukrainian woman who, by a strange coincidence, is a member of the Union of Writers of Russia, writes poems about the "Donetsk conflict" and dreams of restoring the former USSR. Then this crime lord goes to Kyiv, declaring his intention to invest in the reconstruction of Kharkiv Square. In fact, he just wants to seize the plot, and sell it for commercial development," says the journalist.

Serhii Ivanov explains how Tamaz Somkhishvili is associated with Russia, remaining a citizen of the occupying country.

"He (Tamaz Somkhishvili – ed.) agrees with Yanukovych followers that after the termination of the investment agreement, he will be paid retreats through the court or given land. However, the Revolution of Dignity occurs, and the Yanukovych followers have to flee to Moscow. The crime lord is still trying to knock out $100 million from Kyiv through the court. Despite the lawyers" stupidity, the crime lord manages to engage the judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv, who decides to pay him $25 million. Although the appeal overturns the decision, the judge of the Supreme Court, a great friend of the developer Mykytas, returns the case to appeal. Further, security authorities become interested in this process. The Main Directorate of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reports that the Georgian crime lord is a citizen of Russia, and I am writing about it," continues the blogger.

The TV presenter publishes evidence linking Tamaz Somkhishvili and his son with a contractor of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The crime lord"s lawyer, who is from Lviv by the way, comes to me in comments and begins to defend the crime lord, accusing me of Bolshevism. I publish an article in Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, in which I provide not only evidence that the crime lord is a Russian citizen, has registration and housing there. He also controls the Tbilisi Aircraft Plant, which is a co-founder of the Russian company NPK "Shturmoviki Sukhogo" (Sukhoi Attack Aircraft), which, in turn, is a contractor of the Russian Defense Ministry and repairs Russian combat aircraft to kill Ukrainians. The lawyer shuts up," notes Serhii Ivanov.

The journalist also appeals to the SSU and the NBU with a demand to add the Russian-Georgian businessman to the sanctions list.

"Today I am publishing a photo of the Russian passport of the crime lord"s son, who is a member of the board of the plant that repairs Russian Su fighters. At the same time, I am officially appealing to the Security Service of Ukraine, the Presidential Office, the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine with a demand to solve the problem of initiating NSDC sanctions against Tamaz "Tobolskyi" Somkhishvili (this is the full name of the crime lord), summerizes Serhii Ivanov.