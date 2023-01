President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held a meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters, during which they discussed events on the front lines and countering the expected new missile strikes by Russia.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I held a meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters. We discussed events on the front lines, separately analyzed the situation in the Donetsk Region and the south. We heard information about the alleged actions of the aggressor in the near future. We do not lose sight of the fact that the enemy will prepare new missile attacks, so we are developing the most effective countermeasures," he said.

Also, at the meeting of the Headquarters, the state of providing the defense forces of Ukraine with ammunition and their distribution by groups was analyzed.

The members of the Headquarters also considered improving the training system for tactical commanders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 14, during a massive Russian missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, the entrance of an apartment building in Dnipro was destroyed.

As of 1 p.m. on January 16, the death toll from a missile strike on Dnipro increased to 40, including three children killed, 75 people were injured, 14 of them children.