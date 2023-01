Ukrainian higher educational institutions began to issue orders to control the implementation of the requirements of the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language."

This is evidenced by one of the orders of a Kyiv university, which the Ukrainian News Agency has at its disposal.

The corresponding order was issued on December 26, 2022 in connection with the entry into force of certain norms of the language law from July 16, 2022, according to which new norms of the Administrative Code on liability for violation of this law are introduced.

Heads of faculties, institutes and deaneries are ordered to familiarize with the recommendations of the language ombudsman, which relate to the mandatory use of the state language in the activities of state authorities, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions and organizations of state and communal forms of ownership.

They must also systematically monitor the implementation of the requirements of the law and, if a violation is detected, immediately take measures to eliminate it.

HR departments are obliged to monitor the availability of a document certifying the level of proficiency in the state language when hiring.

The recommendations of the language ombudsman draw attention to the introduction of fines for non-use of the Ukrainian language and indicate the amount of fines for such a violation.

According to a correspondent of the Ukrainian News Agency, appropriate measures are also introduced in other universities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language reported that for the period from July 16 to December 7, the language ombudsman Taras Kremin applied 9 sanctions for violating the law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language," namely 5 language fines and 4 warnings.