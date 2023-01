Football club Shakhtar (Donetsk, Ukraine) sold Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk to London Chelsea for EUR 100 million.

This is stated in the message of Shakhtar FC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This is a new transfer record in the history of Shakhtar and Ukrainian football.

Mudryk will continue his career in the English Premier League.

The clubs agreed on all the details of the transfer: Shakhtar will receive EUR 70 million for the player and another EUR 30 million are planned as bonuses.

Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov believes that Mudryk will win the love of the whole world with his game.

"I have two feelings: in order to win European trophies, I should invite such footballers as Mudryk to our club, to our Ukrainian championship, and not send them to the best championships and the best clubs in the world. However, I am convinced that Mykhailo, with his speed, with his technique, his bright, beautiful game will win the respect, sympathy and love of all connoisseurs of world football," Akhmetov said.

Mudryk is a pupil of Shakhtar.

He joined the Shakhtar academy in 2016, and in the autumn of 2018, at the age of 17, he made his debut in the first team.

In total, he played 44 matches for Shakhtar, scored 12 goals and made 17 assists, together with the team became the winner of the Super Cup of Ukraine (2021).

The fans twice recognized Mudryk as the best player of the year in Shakhtar (2021, 2022).

Shakhtar thanked Mudryk for a bright game, good and important goals, a significant contribution to the team's victories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the wealth of the richest Ukrainian, businessman Rinat Akhmetov, was reduced by more than half as a result of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, and as of July is estimated at USD 4.9 billion.