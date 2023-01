The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is maintaining its position in Soledar, Donetsk Region, and is gradually approaching Kreminna, Luhansk Region.

This was announced on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain with reference to intelligence data.

The primary operational objective of both sides is to create a formation of inactive, combat-ready troops that can use tactical successes to create operational breakthroughs.

"Throughout the weekend, intensive combat operations continued in the Kreminna and Bakhmut sectors on the Donbas front. As of January 15, 2023, the AFU almost undisputedly maintained their positions in Soledar, north of Bakhmut, in the face of constant attacks by the Wagner group," intelligence reports.

At the same time, the fighting around Kreminna is characterized by a complex of local attacks and counterattacks in the forest area. "However, in general, the AFU continue to gradually advance their front line to the eastern outskirts of the city of Kreminna," the message emphasizes.

At the same time, as noted in intelligence, over the past six weeks, Russia and Ukraine have made fierce but limited gains in various sectors.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers are still trying to capture the entire Donetsk Region. The enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions. During the day, the Russians made eight strikes with anti-aircraft missiles.

Meanwhile, fighters of the Special Forces are taking part in the battles near Kreminna, Luhansk Region. They showed how they repelled the attack of the invaders.