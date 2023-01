On January 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near 16 settlements, and hit 15 areas of the enemy concentration, its air defense, and electronic defense systems.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The enemy is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions and is suffering significant losses in manpower.

Last day, the enemy conducted two missile strikes and carried out more than 55 attacks using MLRSes, in particular, on the civil infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and the Kherson Regions.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the AFU have repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; and Verkhniokamiyanske, Chervonopopivka, Spirne, Sil, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Novobakhmutivka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechystivka, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Mayorsk, and Mariyinka in Donetsk Region.

No offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polisskyi, and Siversk directions. At the same time, the areas of the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Pavlivka, Kindrativka, and Popivka of the Sumy Region; and Starytsia, Huriyiv Kozachok, Kozacha Lopan, Budarky, Vovchansk, Strelecha, Krasne Pershe, Ohirtseve, Ternova, Khatnie, and Topoli in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of 23 settlements. Among them were Dvorichna, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, and Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region.

Areas of more than 25 settlements were damaged by fire in the Bakhmut direction. In particular, these were Spirne, Ozarianivka, Klishchiyivka, Ivano-Dariyivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Druzhba, Niu York, and Pivnichne in the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka direction, tanks and the entire range of artillery shelled Heorhiyivka, Vesele, Avdiyivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, Vodiane, Orlivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Novopavlovsk direction, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Mykilski Dachi of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired using tanks, mortars, artillery, and MLRSes at the positions of our troops in the areas of more than 24 settlements, including: Mylove, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Plavni, Shcherbaky, and Kachkarivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues shelling populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River. 17 settlements were affected, including Antonivka, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Lvove, Sadove, and Kherson.

During the past day, the Ukrainian aviation conducted nine strikes on enemy concentration areas and two strikes on its air defense means.

At the same time, units of missile troops and artillery of the AFU of Ukraine hit one control point, six areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, one ammunition depot, and one unit of radio-electronic warfare of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 14, a total of 14 enemy attacks were also repelled in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, although fierce fighting in the east continues.

In the meantime, the occupiers do not abandon their attempts to capture the entire Donetsk Region. The enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions.