Workers work on the assembly line at a factory of vehicle manufacturer BYD Auto in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Xiao.

Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles jumped 22.8% in 2022 amid domestic automobile manufacturers' bid to upgrade products, industry data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Last year, about 11.77 mln domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The market share of these cars reached 49.9%, up 5.4 percentage points year on year.

Aiming at opportunities in the fields of new-energy vehicles and intelligent networks, Chinese automakers have promoted electrification and intelligent upgrading of vehicles and optimized the structure of products in recent years to attract more consumers, said the association.

The international development of Chinese auto companies has also constantly enhanced the influence of domestic brands, it added.