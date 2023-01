Supernova Airlines, which is part of the Nova Poshta group, has received an operator's certificate, which enables it to start its own cargo flights.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the first flight with cargo of Nova Poshta Global customers is planned to be carried out in the spring of 2023.

Currently, the airline is actively developing its own fleet of aircraft, in particular, the company already has two leased AN-26s planes.

According to the report, Supernova Airlines will operate flights from the Ukrainian international airports Boryspil and Lviv after the end of the war, and while the Ukrainian skies are closed for flights, air transportation will be carried out from the European airports closest to Ukraine.

"We are the first Ukrainian carrier that was able to fulfill all the requirements and receive an operator's certificate in wartime conditions. This is an example of the indomitability of Ukrainians and a reminder to other businesses that right now is the best time to invest in Ukraine. We believe in the Armed Forces and understand that fast and safe logistics are paramount to accelerate our victory and to provide Ukrainians with the necessary goods. We are very grateful to the specialists of the State Aviation Service under the leadership of Oleksandr Bilchuk for their professional interaction and search for solutions during the certification procedures in difficult times for the country," said Director of Supernova Airlines Yaroslav Krasnozhon.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January, Nova Poshta opened the first cargo office in Warsaw.

In October 2021, Nova Poshta decided to launch its own Supernova Airlines.

Nova Poshta - an operator in the market of express delivery of postal items across Ukraine, established in 2001; post offices are located in cities and towns throughout the country, and large cargo offices are located in industrial zones of regional centers.

The owners of the company are Viyacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk.