NBU's net international reserves in December up 3.2% to USD 18.3 billion

Net international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine in December increased by 3.2% month over month to USD 18.310 billion.

This follows from a statement by the NBU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

For 2022, net reserves declined by 11.8% from USD 20.767 billion.

Official reserve assets of the NBU increased by 1.9% to USD 28.493 billion in December, and decreased by 7.9% from USD 30.941 billion in 2022.

At the same time, gross reserve liabilities decreased by 0.3% to USD 10.183 billion in December, and increased by 0.1% from USD 10.174 billion over the past year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2021, the NBU's net international reserves increased by 14.6% from USD 18.144 billion year over year to USD 20.765 billion.

In 2020, net reserves increased by 14.5% from USD 15.785 billion.

In 2019, net reserves increased by 63.8% from USD 9.644 billion.