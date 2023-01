Overnight into January 16, the Russian army shelled the Zaporizhzhia Region, seriously damaging several houses and industrial facilities. Several people got wounded.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram.

Both the regional center and the surrounding area were affected.

"There is the destruction of civil, residential, and industrial infrastructure facilities. We received information about several lightly injured people," he wrote.

Later, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtev spoke in more detail about the victims.

"All victims are provided with emergency medical care. Three people have been delivered to hospitals. Two children aged nine and fifteen are among them," he said on Telegram.

As earlier reported, in the morning of January 14, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia, and explosions were heard in the city.