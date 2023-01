A total of 59,938 deaths related to COVID-19 occurred in medical institutions nationwide from Dec. 8, 2022 to Jan. 12, 2023, a health official said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"A total of 5,503 people died of respiratory failure caused by COVID-19, and 54,435 died of underlying issues complicated by COVID-19 infection", – said Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission, at a press conference held by the State Council joint COVID-19 prevention and control mechanism.

"The average age at the time of death was 80.3 years, with about 90.1% aged 65 years and above, and about 56.5% aged 80 and above", – Jiao said.

More than 90% of the deaths involved underlying issues, including cardiovascular diseases, advanced tumors, cerebrovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, metabolic diseases and renal insufficiency.

"Winter is a season with a high incidence of respiratory disease, and the cold weather can aggravate cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases among the elderly. These diseases, combined with COVID-19 infection, have led to a relatively high number of deaths among the elderly", – Jiao said.

China started managing COVID-19 with measures designed for combating Class B infectious diseases from Jan. 8.

"In the future, relevant data will be released to the public in a timely manner in accordance with relevant provisions for Class B infectious diseases", – Jiao said.