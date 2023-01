There Could Be Another Blow. Russian Missile Carrier In Black Sea Still Has Kalibr Cruise Missiles

During yesterday's missile attack on Ukrainian cities, the Russians spent only half of the prepared Kalibr missiles. These missiles are still on combat duty ships and can be used.

This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

"Yesterday we saw that they really equipped as many as five missile carriers. Among which is one underwater. And they used Kalibr-type missiles during a massive attack. If there were 36 missiles in the Black Sea yesterday, about half of them were used during the attack, and these missile carriers remain on combat duty... We must understand that they can still be used," said Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military explained why they could not shoot down the Kh-22 missile, which destroyed part of the residential high-rise building in Dnipro. The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have fire weapons capable of shooting down this type of missiles.

Five Kh-22 cruise missiles were fired at the territory of Ukraine. Launches were carried out from the Kursk Region and from the waters of the Sea of ​ ​ Azov.

During a massive Russian missile raid on Ukraine on January 14, two entrances from 9 to 2 floors of an apartment building in Dnipro were destroyed.

A rescue operation continues in Dnipro on the ruins of a house destroyed by a Russian rocket. Currently, 21 killed are known. Despite this, a survived person was pulled from the rubble this morning.