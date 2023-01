More Than 600 Russians Killed In Ukraine Within 24 Hours. General Staff Announces New Data On Russian Losses

For yesterday, January 14, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 630 Russian invaders. Thus, the total Russian losses after a full-scale invasion amounted to more than 115,000 people.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total enemy combat losses as of January 15 were approximately:

personnel - about 115,290 (+ 630) people eliminated,

tanks - 3,106 (+ 2) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 6,183 (+ 10) units,

artillery systems - 2,094 (+ 4) units,

MLRS - 437 (+ 0) units,

air defense systems - 219 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 286 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 276 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 1,872 (+ 5),

cruise missiles - 749 (+ 26),

ships/boats - 17 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 4,846 (+ 0) units,

special equipment - 187 (+ 1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 14 enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions were repelled on January 14, although fierce battles continue in the east.

The Ukrainian military explained why they could not shoot down the Kh-22 missile, which destroyed part of a residential high-rise building in Dnipro. The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have fire weapons capable of shooting down this type of missiles.