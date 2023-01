Russia Shells Dnipro. More Than 20 Killed. Survived Person Taken From Under Rubble

A rescue operation continues in Dnipro on the ruins of a house destroyed by a Russian rocket. Currently, 21 killed are known. Despite this, a survived person was pulled from the rubble this morning.

The Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on Telegram.

"20 innocent victims," he wrote.

However, soon the head of the Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk added that as of 10 a.m. in Dnipro, there already had been 21 killed, including one child.

"73 people were injured, of which 14 were children. 38 people were rescued, of which 6 were children.

35 people are searched. Rescuers are working," he added.

According to him, two entrances from 9 to 2 floors were destroyed by the blow, in particular, 72 apartments were destroyed and more than 230 were damaged.

Lukashuk said that approximately 3,450 tons of destroyed structures and 39 damaged cars were removed.

Despite the difficulties, rescuers report that they were able to find a living person under the rubble.

Now psychologists are working with the victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military explained why they could not shoot down the Kh-22 missile, which destroyed part of a residential high-rise building in Dnipro. The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have fire weapons capable of shooting down this type of missiles.

Five Kh-22 cruise missiles were fired at the territory of Ukraine. Launches were carried out from the Kursk Region and from the waters of the Sea of ​ ​ Azov.