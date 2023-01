Invaders For First Time In 2023 Bring Kalibr Missile Carriers To Black Sea

On January 14, Russia brought Kalibr cruise missile carriers to the Black Sea. This happened for the first time since the beginning of January 2023.

The command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

"In the Black Sea, there are 7 enemy ships on combat duty, including 1 carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total volley of 8 missiles. In the Sea of ​ ​ Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping 2 ships on combat duty," the text of the summary of the Naval Forces of Ukraine says.

The South Operational Command in turn clarified that the enemy put on combat duty in the Black Sea one more surface and one underwater missile carriers.

Now the total volley of Kalibr cruise missiles is 20 pieces.