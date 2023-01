Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has approved a plan to send 12 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the first units of the armored vehicles should be transferred immediately. This was reported by the British tabloid The Sun.

According to a Downing Street source, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will inform Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the plan to transfer tanks, saying that he "wants our action to speak louder than words."

“The Prime Minister has been clear that the UK has to stand by its commitment to Ukraine, and that includes ensuring it has the critical equipment to defend itself and change the battlefield equation,” the source said.

“A group of four Challenger 2 tanks will be delivered to eastern Europe immediately, with a further eight following shortly afterwards,” the publication said.

Sunak is said to have held talks with defence and security chiefs this week, telling them that delivering tanks to Ukraine should be an operational priority.

“Both the PM and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have decided to send the full squadron following intense lobbying from Mr Zelenskyy,” it was reported.