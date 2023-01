On January 14, Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles flying from the northern direction along a ballistic trajectory.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat stated this on the air of the national telethon.

"Most likely, these are missiles that were flying on a ballistic trajectory. From the north. Ballistics is not available for us to detect and shoot down," said the representative of the military department.

According to Ihnat, specialists will study from the wreckage exactly what type of missiles the enemy used on Saturday. But obviously they were either ballistic missiles or S-300 anti-aircraft missiles that fly on a ballistic trajectory.

"S-300 missiles are of different modifications, so a certain modification may allow them to be used from the territory of Russia," he added.

The missile hazard alert came late due to lack of radar data and information from other sources.

"Unfortunately, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have effective means to detect and destroy ballistic missiles," Ihnat said.

A spokesman for the Air Force also confirmed that a group of Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers was in the air. It was not known whether they would launch missiles, their flight was being tracked.