Poland, Finland and three other countries are ready to transfer to Ukraine Leopard 2 main battle tanks of the German production. They are waiting for Germany to agree.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated this, European Pravda reports.

According to him, the impetus for the readiness to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine was the decision of France. Previously, Paris announced the provision of АМХ-10RC wheeled tanks to the Ukrainian military.

Poland took the second step to make the appearance of the German Leopard 2 in service with Ukraine a reality.

"He encouraged other countries that had sat quietly before and whispered to us that they were ready to hand over the Leopard to go out and say: we are basically ready to do that too," Kuleba said.

He added that Poland and Finland had publicly announced their readiness to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

At the same time, Kuleba added that he knows three more countries that are ready to take such a step, but are waiting for the green light from Germany.

"They want to say this out loud, only being 100% sure that the Germans will come out and say: we are in favor," the Minister concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country was ready to transfer to Ukraine a company of Leopard 2 tanks.

And on January 13, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto also announced his readiness to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Recall, on January 9, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said in an interview with the German ARD channel that in Berlin they do not exclude the supply of tanks to Ukraine.