In the village of Kopyliv, Kyiv Region, a Russian projectile hit residential buildings, there were no injuries.

Deputy Chairman of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko and Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba announced this on their pages on social networks.

"During the morning attack, a hit in a residential building was recorded. Windows are broken in the homes of local residents," said Tymoshenko.

It is clarified that there is no information about the victims.

In turn, Kuleba said that 18 private houses were damaged in the morning attack. Roofs and windows were disfigured.

"Emergency services are working on the spot. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. A fire on a critical infrastructure facility is localized," the head of the Kyiv Region emphasized.