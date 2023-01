Ukrainian Soldiers Eliminate More Than 500 Occupiers Per Day - General Staff

The Russians have lost 530 more troops, 6 tanks and an air defense system over the past 24 hours in the war in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As informed by the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 14, 2023 have approximately amounted to:

- personnel ‒ about 114,660 (+ 530) people eliminated,

- tanks ‒ 3,104 (+ 6) units,

- armored fighting vehicles ‒ 6,173 (+ 6) units,

- artillery systems - 2,090 (+ 4) units,

- MLRS - 437 (+ 0) units,

- air defense equipment ‒ 219 (+ 1) units,

- aircraft - 286 (+ 0) units,

- helicopters - 276 (+ 0) units,

- operational-tactical level UAVs - 1,867 (+ 2),

- cruise missiles ‒ 723 (+ 0),

- ships/boats ‒ 17 (+ 0) units,

- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 4,846 (+ 13) units,

- special equipment ‒ 186 (+ 2).

The General Staff noted that this data continues to be clarified.