The world’s first intelligent unmanned scientific research vessel Zhu Hai Yun conducts sea trials in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Provided to China News Service.

The world’s first scientific research vessel Zhu Hai Yun, which is equipped with remote control and open water autonomous navigation functions, was delivered in Zhuhai, South China’s Guangdong Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Zhu Hai Yun, or Zhuhai Cloud, with a length of 88.5 meters, a molded breadth of 14 meters and molded depth of 6.1 meters, has a designed displacement of about 2,100 tons. The mothership can hit a top speed of 18 knots (about 20 miles per hour).

With a spacious rear deck, the vessel can carry air, sea and submarine observation instruments. It can carry out comprehensive marine survey tasks such as ocean surveying and mapping, ocean observation, sea patrol and partial survey and sampling.

"This is the first professional sea trial of the Zhu Hai Yun, which aims to test its autonomous navigation performance, the launch and recovery of autonomous boats", – said Chen Dake, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and director of the Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory.

"For the first time, the carrier navigated autonomously for 12 consecutive hours, and realized obstacle avoidance and path planning. It achieved the desired effect and validated the design", – Chen added.