Photovoltaic power panels installed on roofs of residential houses in Pushang Village of Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Cao Yang.

Photovoltaic power panels installed on roofs of residential houses in Pushang Village of Jincheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Cao Yang.

North China's coal-rich Shanxi Province's new energy power generation surpassed 68.55 billion kWh in 2022, according to the State Grid Shanxi Electric Power Company. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

It means that about around 16.67% of electricity was generated by green power in the province, and the utilization rate of green power production achieved 98.6%.

By the end of last year, the province's total installed power generation capacity has surpassed 120 mln kilowatts, among which capacity produced by wind and solar power accounted for 33.23%, rising to over 40.13 mln kilowatts.

As China's leading energy base, Shanxi Province is key to the country's energy supply and electricity transmission.