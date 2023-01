ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) paid UAH 2.8 billion in rent for iron ore production in 2022.

This is stated in the message of the plant, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2022, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih's tax payments to budgets of all levels amounted to UAH 8.8 billion in taxes and fees. Of these, UAH 3.4 billion went to the state budget and UAH 2.1 billion to local budgets. The company also transferred almost UAH 1 billion of a single social contribution and UAH 2.3 billion of value added tax when importing raw materials and materials. In the structure of taxes and fees in 2022, the largest were payments on rent for the extraction of iron ore (UAH 2.8 billion) and the amount of land tax paid," the report said.

It is noted that in 2022, the company received almost UAH 1.2 billion of land tax at the disposal of the local community of Kryvyi Rih, which is UAH 300 million more than in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih resumed production of iron ore.

In March, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih paid UAH 2.2 billion to the budget as part of a criminal investigation into tax evasion.

A total of 95.1283% of the plant's shares belong to Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long rolled products, in particular fittings and wire rods.