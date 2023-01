Alexey Polishchuk, director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, called direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine "the best option" if they resume. This was reported by the TASS propaganda channel on Friday, January 13.

After numerous so-called "regrouping" of Russian troops and escaping from the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the occupied lands, the Russian Foreign Ministry began talking about direct negotiations. In addition, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry called them "the best option," because, according to Polishchuk, "Western mediators often pursue their own goals and try to influence the course of negotiations, acting not to resolve the conflict, but in their own political and economic interests."

Recall that on February 27, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was ready for negotiations with Russia on the end of the war in any country except Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 4, against the background of the "success of the special operation," the Kremlin wanted talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On October 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect a decision of the NSDC on the impossibility of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On October 26, Putin asked Zelenskyy for talks through Guinea-Bissau President Sissoco Embalo.

On November 9, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow is ready for negotiations with Kyiv based on the realities that currently exist.

On November 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a public format.

On November 17, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov announced the impossibility of a public format of this kind of negotiations.