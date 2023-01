Ukraine expects to conclude negotiations on joining the European Union by 2025.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Next, we are waiting for the path of negotiations, which should culminate in the signing of the Agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU. We expect to complete this way in less than 2 years. And then Ukraine will become a full member of the EU. All barriers to trade, restrictions on labor movement will be finally abolished, Ukraine will get access to EU structural and investment funds," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the negotiating position of Ukraine will be formed, which will determine the strengths of the country, the limits of compromises, how accession to the EU will affect certain sectors of the economy and the state in general, teams of negotiators from the Ukrainian side will be formed, who will be able to professionally discuss details in various areas, and this will be the basis for opening official accession negotiations.

The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine expects a huge amount of work, while the Ukrainian authorities see that European partners are set for productive cooperation on the issue of integration.

Shmyhal said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks and with it more than 10 European commissioners for intergovernmental consultations.

"This will not only be an important signal of further support for Ukraine in the war, but also demonstrate that the EU is open to the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession," he said.

The Prime Minister added that an important part of cooperation with the EU will also be the joint implementation of the Great Recovery Plan for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, 2022, the European Council decided to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of a candidate member of the EU.

It is expected that preliminary negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European community will be one of the topics of the Ukraine - EU summit, which is scheduled to be held in Kyiv on February 3.