The Verkhovna Rada has prematurely terminated the powers of Members of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin (previously were in the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and non-affiliated parliamentarians Andrii Derkach and Andrii Aksyonov.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Council deprived of mandates due to the loss of citizenship Viktor Medvedchuk - 320 votes for, Taras Kozak - 317 for, Andrii Derkach - 314 for, Rinat Kuzmin - 319 for; Andrii Aksyonov due to his own statement - 294 for. This was happening with a scandal from the very morning," he said.

Zhelezniak said that at first there was a discussion for 40 minutes when to put on the agenda the issue of depriving 5 MPs of the mandates.

"The coalition's proposal was: to consider at the end of the agenda (because they did not have enough votes for anything). The proposal of other factions and groups: start the day by depriving the mandates of these MPs. After 3 votes and blocking the stand the position of the second won... immediately deprive MPs of mandates," he said the details of the vote.

According to Zhelezniak calculations, now only 411 MPs remain in the Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy terminated the citizenship of Ukraine of four Members of the Verkhovna Rada, who were notified of suspicion of high treason - Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Andrii Derkach.

In September, the Supreme Court finally banned the activities of the Opposition Platform - For Life, but in fact its members continue to have the powers of parliamentarians.

According to the Basic Law, the powers of a MPs are terminated ahead of schedule in case of termination of his or her citizenship or his or her departure for permanent residence outside Ukraine.