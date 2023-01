A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying the APSTAR-6E telecommunication satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo by Liu Guanghui/Xinhua.

China successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The APSTAR-6E telecommunication satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The satellite is mainly used to provide high-throughput communication services for Southeast Asia region.

The launch was the 460th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.