Russian Troops May Launch New Offensive Against Ukraine In Spring - Reznikov

Russian troops may launch a new offensive against Ukraine in late February or early March, with the most likely attempt to strike from the occupied Ukrainian territories in the south and east.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this in an interview with the BBC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Spring is the best period to renew movement for all parties. We understand that they will be ready to start, and, of course, we must be ready to start," the government official said.

In his opinion, Russia may launch an offensive from the occupied territories of the south and east of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Minister did not support the idea that the Russian Federation could prepare another invasion from Belarus. According to Reznikov, the movement from the north "will take a long time, and they (Russia - ed.) do not have resources."

In addition, the Minister expressed confidence that Ukraine will receive the necessary weapons, in particular, tanks, fighters and missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as soon as the frosts begin in Ukraine and the soil hardens, Ukrainian troops will resume an active counteroffensive.

The mobilization announced in Ukraine in February 2022 continues in a calm mode. Today there is no need for mass mobilization, but everything will depend on the situation at the front.

Reznikov believes that Putin is preparing a major offensive against Ukraine in February.