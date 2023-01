On January 13, another 11 ships with 313,500 tons of agricultural products left for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe from the sea trade ports of Great Odesa along the "grain corridor".

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, 11 ships with 313,500 tons of agricultural products have left the ports of Great Odesa. At once, three bulk carriers are sent to African countries. LADY LITEL with 31,000 tons of wheat - for Libya, EAST WIND 1 with 25,000 tons - for Tunisia, as well as LADY HATICE with 11,000 tons of food - for Morocco. The port of Chornomorsk docked the ANTHEIA bulk carrier, which was chartered by the UN World Food Program to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Afghanistan. Currently, there are 17 ships in the ports of Great Odesa under processing. They are loaded with 519,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products. 5 ships are moving along the grain corridor for loading," the report said.

At the same time, 104 vessels are waiting for inspection of the Joint Coordination Center in the Bosphorus.

According to the report, since August 1, 644 ships have left the ports of Great Odesa, which exported 17.3 million tons of food.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 17 million tons of agricultural products were exported along the "grain corridor" from August 1.

On November 17, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the Initiative for the safe transportation of agricultural products through the Black Sea was extended for another 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the Odesa and Chornomorsk sea ports.