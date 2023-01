Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Russian occupiers daily lose about 500-600 soldiers killed, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine - a tenth of this number.

Reznikov said this in an interview with the BBC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that these figures are currently impossible to verify.

Reznikov also spoke about the losses of the invaders near Soledar and in the Bakhmut area, where the fiercest battles take place.

In particular, the Wagnerites are trying to capture Soledar.

According to Reznikov, the Wagnerites are not just interested in the capture of the city, but "business on blood," because the largest salt mines in Europe are located in Soledar.

In addition, according to the Minister, the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, needs to provide some evidence to declare that they are better than the regular armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Soledar is located near Bakhmut, a strategic city where Ukrainian and Russian troops have been fighting for months.

The capture of Bakhmut may pave the way for the Russian advance to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December Reznikov said that as soon as the frosts begin in Ukraine and the soil hardens, Ukrainian troops will resume an active counteroffensive.