AFU Control Part Of Soledar, Fighting For City Going On - Venislavskyi

The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the National Security Committee Fedir Venislavskyi said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine control part of Soledar (Donetsk Region), fighting is now going on for the city.

He told about this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"The enemy controls a significant part of Soledar, but not all. Our Armed Forces are holding on to this section of the front. Let's see how it ends. So far, there are fights for Soledar. Now, right at this time," Venislavskyi said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military controls the northwestern districts of Soledar.

He explained that for the Russians Soledar became a symbol like Mariupol for conquest.

"They need to demonstrate to their citizens that they have achieved something. Neither Soledar nor Bakhmut have a strategic significance that would change the course of battle or war," Venislavskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that the Russian occupiers threw almost all forces into the Donetsk direction, heavy battles continue in Soledar.