Volunteers on Friday, January 13, were able to evacuate up to 10 people from the village of Paraskoviivka near Soledar, but it is no longer possible to conduct an organized evacuation from Soledar itself, since hostilities are already taking place inside the city.

The spokeswoman for the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Tetiana Ihnatchenko announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As far as I know, today there was still an opportunity for volunteers to take people out of Paraskoviivka, this is a settlement near Soledar. There are also non-stop hostilities, but, fortunately, volunteers today managed to evacuate up to 10 people," she said.

It is reported that despite the attempts of the invaders to capture Bakhmut for several months, there is still an opportunity to evacuate the civilian population from the village in contrast to Soledar.

"But it is at least impossible to take people out of Soledar now, since we understand that there is actually fighting there directly in Soledar itself. And under such conditions, under conditions of constant shelling of artillery, small arms, various types of weapons, it is simply safer for people to be in some shelters now," Ihnatchenko explained.

She noted that by local authorities and law enforcement agencies, the population received humanitarian assistance provided with medicines and food products.

"The only thing is the problem with water, since access to water sources is now very limited," Ihnatchenko said.

The spokeswoman for the Donetsk Regional Military Administration called on everyone who is in the frontline zone to leave at any opportunity.

"If not outside the Donetsk Region, then at least to the settlements more or less calmer - Kramatorsk or, in particular, Dobropillia or Pokrovsk," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold positions in the most difficult areas of the front, the heaviest fighting is currently ongoing in the Soledar area of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy is trying to break through the defense.