AFU Destroy 740 Invaders And Down Russian Plane. General Staff Publishes Enemy Losses Per Day

Ukrainian fighters over the past day eliminated another 740 occupiers. Another enemy aircraft was also destroyed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 13, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - about 114,130 (+ 740) persons eliminated,

tanks ‒ 3,098 (+ 4) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 6,167 (+ 8) units,

artillery systems - 2,086 (+ 4) units,

MLRS - 437 (+ 0) units,

air defense systems - 218 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 286 (+ 1) units,

helicopters - 276 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 1,865 (+ 0),

cruise missiles - 723 (+ 0),

ships/boats - 7 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 4,833 (+ 7) units,

special equipment - 184 (+ 0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, the losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 430 to 113,990 killed, equipment - by 1 helicopter and 4 artillery systems.