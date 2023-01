Ukraine becomes NATO member de facto and soon it will become one de jure – Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov believes that Ukraine has become a de facto member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and will soon join the bloc de jure as well.

The Defense Minister said this in an interview for BBC.

"Ukraine as a country and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become NATO member. De facto, not de jure. Because, we have weapons and understanding of how to use them," the minister said.

Reznikov also denied that his comments would be seen as controversial not only by Russia, but perhaps by NATO itself, as the Alliance has taken steps to avoid being seen as a conflicting party in the war.

"Why (it will be) controversial? It's true. It's a fact," Reznikov said.

"I am sure that in the near future we will become a de jure NATO member," he added.

Reznikov also expressed confidence that Ukraine will receive long-awaited weapons, including tanks and fighter jets as well as long-range missiles. He rejected fears that the announcement of new supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine could provoke a response from Russia.

"There is a war in my country... They attack my cities, my hospitals, my kindergartens, and my schools. They killed many civilians. This is an army of rapists, murderers, and looters. What other level of escalation do we need?" Reznikov said.

As earlier reported, Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg praised the courage of Soledar Town defenders and called for increased support for Ukraine.

The NATO Secretary General also stated that it is dangerous to underestimate Russia.