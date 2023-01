The Russian leadership may recently announce another wave of mobilization. The scale of mobilization measures indicates the intentions of the aggressor country to create an army of about two million people.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated this on Facebook on Friday, January 13.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, 300,000 people were called up to the Russian army during the first wave of mobilization. After rapid training, the mobilized are sent to the combat zone in Ukraine. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not exclude that the leadership of the aggressor country in the coming days may announce another wave of mobilization, thanks to which another 500,000 Russians will fall into the armed forces of the Russian Federation, which will create strategic reserves.

"In Russia, preparation for the announcement of the next wave of mobilization is already actively taking place. At the legislative level, changes are made to the laws of the Russian Federation, which regulate the mobilization. There is also active preparation of training centers. According to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the scale of mobilization measures carried out by the aggressor country testifies to the plans of its leadership to create an army of about two million people," the Defence Intelligence notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Russian leadership decided to start a new wave of mobilization in the first half of January 2023.

In December 2022, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided to bring the size of the Russian army to 1.5 million people.

On January 4, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced that Russia intends to wage war against Ukraine for a long time, as evidenced by preparations for mobilization.