The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) calls on the Ukrainian authorities to review the law On Media recently adopted by the Verkhovna Rada and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to start a dialogue with journalist unions and the media sector.

"The International Federation of Journalists joins its Ukrainian member organizations, in particular, the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) and the Independent Media Trade Union of Ukraine (IMTUU), and calls on the government to review the new legislation and start a broad inclusive dialogue with journalist unions and the media sector," the message says.

IFJ emphasizes that the law signed by Zelenskyy expands the authority of the authorities to control mass media, endangering press freedom and media pluralism in the country.

The law gives the regulatory body, the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council, whose members are appointed by the President and Parliament, broader powers over Ukrainian media.

It will be able to prohibit the work of online mass media and demand from internet providers to block access to online publications without a trial, issue binding orders to mass media editors, regulate the work of cable and online television operators, as well as cancel the registration of printed mass media.

The IFJ reiterates the warnings of the Ukrainian journalist associations NUJU and IMTUU.

In its December statement, the NUJU stressed that the law endangers freedom of speech, called the powers granted to the regulator excessive, and noted that "the law does not provide for the regulation of the media sphere, but in fact establishes relations of subordination when mass media become under the control of the authorities."

In a statement issued in early January, IMTUU warned that the law does not contain restrictions on the creation of linear media services by the state, allowing the monopolization of airwaves with content created exclusively by state-owned media. “This actual state of affairs does not contribute to limiting the political influence of the pro-government political force on the media and contradicts the principle of pluralism, which will create systemic problems with democracy.”

In addition, the union noted that, according to the law, the cancellation of licenses and the banning of media activities can take place without a decision of the regulator and the court, which “nullifies the role of the regulator and puts media owners in full political and economic dependence on the personal decisions of the country's president, which will create problems for democracy,” it added.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger warned that the law will have a chilling effect on freedom of expression. “We are extremely concerned about the authoritarian drift of the Ukrainian government towards the media and journalists. While the new legislation is intended to implement the European Directive, it could create systemic problems for democracy in Ukraine as it expands state control over the media,” Bellanger stated.

“We are calling on the government to rewrite the law, and open a discussion with journalists’ organizations and the media. There cannot be a democracy without independent journalism,” he added.