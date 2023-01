Invaders Almost Threw All Their Forces Into Donetsk Direction, Heavy Battles In Soledar - Maliar

The Russian occupiers almost threw all their forces to capture the entire Donetsk Region, heavy battles continue in Soledar.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The night in Soledar was hot, fighting continued. The enemy threw almost all the main forces to the Donetsk direction and maintains a high intensity of the offensive," she said.

Maliar noted that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are bravely trying to keep the defense.

She stressed that this is definitely a difficult stage of the war, but expressed confidence that Ukraine will win.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, during which they discussed the situation on the main directions of the front, paid special attention to the battles in the Bakhmut and Soledar areas (both Donetsk Region).

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold positions in the most difficult areas of the front, the heaviest fighting is currently ongoing in the Soledar area of Donetsk region, where the enemy is trying to break through the defense without success.