On January 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled Russian attacks in the areas of 17 settlements. During the day, the enemy conducted five rocket attacks on Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the occupiers carried out 52 attacks using MLRSes and conducted 18 airstrikes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Last day, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region; as well as Spirne, Rozdolivka, Sil, Chervona Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Predtechyne, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, and Nevelske.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia continue to perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the areas of the settlements of Senkivka and Karpovychi of the Chernihiv Region, Porokhon and Bachivsk of the Sumy Region; as well as Strilka, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohurtsove, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Kavunivka, and Ridkodub were shelled.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the areas of Dvorichna, Zakhidne, Senkivka, Orlianka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Kolesnykivka, Berestove, Bohuslavka, and Ivanivka of the Kharkiv Region; and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region were hit.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled Hrekivka, Makiyivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at Spirne, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Chervona Hora, Paraskoviyivka, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Kurdyumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, and North of the Donetsk Region.

Krasnohorivka, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka were shelled in the Avdiyivka direction.

Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk Region were affected by fire in the Novopavlovsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy used tanks, mortars, artillery and MLRSes to fire at the areas of Vremivka and Vilne Pole, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Chervone, Charivne, Bilohoriya, and Mala Tokmachka settlements.

On the Kherson direction, Antonivka and Kherson were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

The Russian occupiers continue to put pressure on the local population of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, who refuse to cooperate with the occupation authorities, and carry out house searches. In addition, the invaders are worried about the pro-Ukrainian position of the citizens of the Region, which poses a threat to them.

In separate settlements of the Melitopol District of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the enemy is carrying out filtering operations. During the inspection, the occupiers pay special attention to telephones, looking for confirmation of cooperation with the AFU of Ukraine.

It became known about the order of civilian overalls with the logos of Rosneft and Elektrostal for the personnel of one of the units of the invaders, which operates in the Novopavlovsk direction in the Volnovakha District of the Donetsk Region. It is obvious that the enemy is trying to hide its affiliation with the occupying forces for a certain purpose.

Aviation of the AFU of Ukraine conducted 16 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as five strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

Our defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and an Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicle.

Ukrainian units of missile forces and artillery in turn struck three control points, 12 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, the enemy's S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, three ammunition depots, as well as three other important enemy facilities.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where special attention was paid to the battles in Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk Region.

On January 12, in Soledar, border guards inflicted casualties on Russian mercenaries with mortar fire and forced them to retreat.

On January 11, the American channel CNN reported with reference to an unnamed representative of the AFU that the night from Wednesday into Thursday would be decisive for the AFU in Soledar.

Maliar also reported that the Russian occupation forces continue to advance in the Soledar area and are trying to surround Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.