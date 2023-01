Enemy Advancing In Soledar Area And Wants To Surround Bakhmut - Maliar

Russian occupation troops continue to advance near Soledar and try to surround Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this in her Telegram channel on Thursday, January 12.

Maliar noted that the Russian occupiers continue to attack Soledar in order to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops and capture the city. Also, the aggressor's troops try to surround Bakhmut, for which units of Wagnerites and regular troops are used.

"Our soldiers courageously hold their positions and inflict numerous losses on the enemy," Maliar emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters, where special attention was paid to the battles in Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk Region.

On January 12, in Soledar, border guards with mortar fire inflicted losses on Russian mercenaries and forced them to retreat.

On January 11, the American channel CNN reported, citing an unnamed representative of the Armed Forces, that the night from Wednesday to Thursday will be decisive for the Defense Forces in Soledar.