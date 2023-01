Strengthen Defense And Strike Enemy. AFU Say They Will Soon Make Decision On Soledar

Heavy fighting continues in Soledar, during which Russian troops suffer losses. At this time, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing a plan for further action, which would include both strengthening positions, striking the enemy, and preserving the Ukrainian military.

The speaker of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi stated this in the comment to RBC-Ukraine.

"Now the situation in this direction is carefully monitored in order to make a decision that will strengthen our defense, not lose a lot of personnel and inflict a powerful blow on the enemy. What will be this decision - I think our leaders will make it in the coming days," he said.

Cherevatyi added that the Ukrainian military shows "tremendous heroism, courage, professionalism, coherence and resilience."

The speaker of the Eastern group of troops recalled that after the capture of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the occupiers also planned to quickly go further, but still cannot advance. Russian invaders are focusing on the Bakhmut direction, according to him, in order to fully capture the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

According to Cherevatyi, the Russian Federation is trying with all its might to capture Soledar in order to win at least some victory "on the ground" after a series of failures: a retreat from the north of Ukraine, an escape from the Kharkiv region and Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, January 11, the American CNN channel, citing a serviceman of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, said that the night of Wednesday to Thursday will be decisive for the Ukrainian military in Soledar.

We also reported with reference to our own sources that in Soledar there were no battles in the salt mines between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the invaders.